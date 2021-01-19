Saturday 8 November 2025

BRIEF—New chief commercial officers in Europe and Latin America at Mundipharma

Pharmaceutical
19 January 2021

The Mundipharma network of independently associated companies has announced two new appointments to its executive committee.

Julie Dehaene-Puype has been named chief commercial officer, Europe. She joins from Japanese pharma major Takeda, where she was general manager for France, having earlier been with Merck & Co.

Similarly well-travelled Erik Nordkamp, who has more than 20 years of experience in strategy, general management and marketing with Pfizer and Eli Lilly, is taking on the same role for the LAM region encompassing Latin America, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa.

