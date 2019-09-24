BRIEF—Noven Pharmaceuticals appoints new CEO

Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical subsidiary Noven Pharmaceuticals has appointed Naruhito Higo as chief executive, replacing Jeff Mihm, who has resigned.

Dr Higo has been with Hisamitsu since 1985, and was appointed as chairman of Noven’s board in 2017.

He said: “I am privileged to lead Noven as we leverage our collaboration with our parent company and remain committed to our transdermal drug delivery systems (TDDS) mission.”