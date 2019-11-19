BRIEF—Ono launches new heart failure drug in Japan

Ono Pharmaceutical has launched Coralan (ivabradine hydrochloride), for the treatment of certain people with chronic heart failure (CHF), in Japan.

The HCN channel blocker was discovered and developed by France’s Servier. Ono filed for approval in Japan towards the end of 2018, and received approval in September 2019.

Ono has exclusive rights to develop and commercialize the product in Japan, under the terms of a 2011 agreement with Servier.

Coralan provides a new treatment option for people with high heart rate, even if they take existing drugs for the treatment of CHF.