BRIEF—Ono out-licenses rights to Kinedak

Japan’s Ono Pharmaceutical has agreed to transfer the manufacturing and marketing approval authorization for Kinedak (epalrestat) to Osaka-based Alfresa Pharma.
Launched in Japan in 1992, Kinedak is a first-in-class “ethical drug,” developed originally by Ono.
The product is used to delay and treat early onset diabetic neuropathy.
In a statement, Ono said it would work with Alfresa Pharma to ensure a stable supply of Kinedak tablets.
