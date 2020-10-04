Saturday 23 November 2024

BRIEF—Oxfam welcomes India and South Africa's vaccine proposal

Pharmaceutical
4 October 2020

Responding to South Africa and India’s proposal to waive provisions of the World Trade Organization’s Trade-Related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights (TRIPS) agreement that protect intellectual property rights, for the prevention, containment and treatment of COVID-19, Anna Marriott, Oxfam’s health policy lead said:

“This welcome proposal seeks to put the right to health of all people before the profits of a handful of pharmaceutical corporations and should be widely supported.

“World leaders have sai Publishd COVID-19 vaccines and treatments must be global public goods but today they remain the private property of pharmaceutical companies.

“Sharing research and data at this time of unprecedented global crisis is the fastest route to a people’s vaccine and to scale up its production for all.”

A copy of the proposal is available  here

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
GSK's 'Open Innovation' strategy to help deliver medicines to people in the world's poorest countries
21 January 2010
Pharmaceutical
WHO forum to accelerate coronavirus research efforts
7 February 2020
Pharmaceutical
Developing countries call on WHO to focus on public health issues not drug patents; Swine flu experts "conflict of interest"
7 June 2010
Pharmaceutical
BRIEF—Despite missed deadline, WHO pandemic treaty remains urgent
25 May 2024


More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A US biotech company dedicated to creating oral drugs with an emphasis on indications in virology and immunology.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze