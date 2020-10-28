Sunday 24 November 2024

BRIEF—Pfizer's abrocitinib closer to US and EU markets for eczema

Pharmaceutical
28 October 2020

US pharma giant Pfizer has announced that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has accepted for filing and granted Priority Review designation to its New Drug Application (NDA) for abrocitinib, an oral once-daily Janus kinase 1 (JAK1) inhibitor, for the treatment of moderate to severe atopic dermatitis (AD) in patients 12 and older.

The FDA is expected to make a decision in April 2021. The European Medicines Agency (EMA) has also accepted the Marketing Authorization Application (MAA) for abrocitinib in the same patient population, with a decision anticipated in the second half of 2021.

These filings were based on the results of a Phase III trial program, across which abrocitinib demonstrated statistically superior improvements in skin clearance, disease extent, and severity, as well as rapid improvements in itch, versus placebo. Abrocitinib also demonstrated a consistent safety profile across trials and was generally well-tolerated.



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A US biotech company dedicated to creating oral drugs with an emphasis on indications in virology and immunology.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze