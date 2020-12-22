Sunday 24 November 2024

BRIEF—Pfizer to launch production of anti-cancer drugs in Russia

Pharmaceutical
22 December 2020

US pharma giant Pfizer has signed an agreement with Russian drugmaker Pharmstandard on the production of four of its anti-cancer drugs at the facilities of the Russian company in the Ufa region.

Under the terms of the collaboration, Pfizer will launch the production of drugs for the treatment of breast, lung and kidney cancer, as well as chronic myeloid leukemia, at Pharmstandard-UfaVITA plant.

The initiation of production is scheduled for 2024. It is planned that these drugs will be included in the list of vital and essential drugs in Russia.

Financial details of the deal are not disclosed.

As part of the project, the US company plans to produce about 2 million tablets and capsules for the treatment of oncological diseases per year.

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
Pharmacyclics signs deal with Lonza to support manufacturing of Imbruvica
13 January 2014
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to start production of Tasigna in Russia
19 August 2014
Pharmaceutical
BRIEF—FDA imposes partial hold on Epizyme’s lead candidate
26 April 2018
Pharmaceutical
Russian doctors call on government to ensure supplies of original drugs to domestic market
3 March 2020


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A US biotech company dedicated to creating oral drugs with an emphasis on indications in virology and immunology.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze