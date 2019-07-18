Saturday 23 November 2024

BRIEF—PhRMA members invested nearly $80 billion in R&D last year

Pharmaceutical
18 July 2019

Last year, Pharmaceutical Research Manufacturers of America (PhRMA) member companies invested a record-setting $79.6 billion in research and development (R&D) according to the  2019 PhRMA member annual survey.

The survey, released in conjunction with the 2019 Biopharmaceutical Research Industry Profile, also revealed roughly $1 out of every $5 of revenue was devoted to R&D last year.

Of note, PhRMA member R&D spending comprised the majority of the estimated $97 billion the entire US biopharmaceutical industry spent on R&D in 2017, the latest figure available.

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
Patient organizations have become more important in the USA
6 October 2023
Pharmaceutical
Daiichi Sankyo sets up research institutes in the USA and EU
23 May 2024
Pharmaceutical
Pfizer focus on costs to deliver another $1.5 billion in savings
23 May 2024
Pharmaceutical
Contract research firms Allumiqs and Prolytix to work together
13 March 2024


More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A US biotech company dedicated to creating oral drugs with an emphasis on indications in virology and immunology.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze