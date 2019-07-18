BRIEF—Program to boost access to Xelpros in USA

Sun Pharma’s branded ophthalmics division, Sun Ophthalmics, has launched Xelpros Xpress, an access program for people prescribed Xelpros (latanoprost) in the USA.

The firm recently launched the product for the reduction of elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in people with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

The program will allow people with a prescription to obtain the product for a fixed price of $55 for a single month, or $37 per month for a three-month supply.