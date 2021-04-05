Sunday 24 November 2024

BRIEF—RDIF and Panacea Biotec deal for 100 million doses of Sputnik V

Pharmaceutical
5 April 2021

The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), Russia’s sovereign wealth fund), and Panacea Biotec, an Indian vaccine and pharmaceutical producers, have announced a collaboration to produce 100 million doses per year of Sputnik V, the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Russia’s Gamaleya National Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology.

Production of Sputnik V at Panacea Biotec sites will help facilitate global supply of Sputnik V to international partners of RDIF.

To date, Sputnik V has been registered in 59 countries globally with total population of over 1.5 billion people.

Efficacy of Sputnik V is 91.6% as confirmed by the data published in The Lancet, a prestigious peer-reviewed medical journal.

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
Argentine approval prompts new promotion of Sputnik Light
6 December 2021
Pharmaceutical
Delta and Omicron-adapted Sputnik V vaccine announced
23 August 2022
Pharmaceutical
Kazakhstan signs Sputnik V supply deal
4 December 2020
Pharmaceutical
Russia seeks to distance Sputnik V from blood clotting cases
15 April 2021


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A US biotech company dedicated to creating oral drugs with an emphasis on indications in virology and immunology.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze