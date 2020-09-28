Sunday 24 November 2024

BRIEF—Real-world data's key role in pricing for China highlighted

Pharmaceutical
28 September 2020

Real-World Data (RWD) can be used to formulate and optimize pharma companies’ pricing strategy in China.

So says a report from LEK Consulting and LinkDoc Technology, which comes up with a numbers of interesting findings on the Chinese market.

Figures quoted in the report show that China has expanded reimbursement coverage for innovative drugs in recent years, with more than 40 new oncology drugs entering the National Reimbursement Drug List since 2017, and for some non-reimbursed innovative therapies, the treatment cost paid out of pocket is more than six times the average annual household disposable income limiting patient adoption.

There is an increased volume and variety of RWD in China, as the country made healthcare big data a national priority in 2018.

To assess market potential, pharma companies can use RWD to support precise quantification of the target patient base and potential volume captured, while RWD on past prescription behavior can also indicate how a new drug may be adopted once launched.

The report can be accessed here.

