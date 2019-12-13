Friday 8 August 2025

BRIEF—SanBio and Sumitomo discontinue collaboration

13 December 2019

SanBio and Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma have agreed to discontinue joint development of the regenerative cell medicine SB623 for chronic stroke in the USA and Canada.

The firms will terminate the joint development and license agreement and rights to SB623 in North America will be returned to the SanBio Group.

The decision was reached after a detailed analysis of Phase IIb study results and discussions of SB623’s future development strategy that followed.



