Sunday 24 November 2024

BRIEF—Servier and X-Chem collaborate on neurological diseases

Pharmaceutical
6 January 2021

French pharma company governed by a non-profit foundation Servier and X-Chem, a US privately held drug discovery company announced today a partnership to identify and develop novel small molecules for the treatment of neurological disorders.

Under the terms of the multi-target agreement, X-Chem will utilize its DNA-Encoded library (DEL) platform to identify novel small molecule leads directed towards central nervous system (CNS) targets of interest to Servier.

The parties may further progress identified leads into protein-degrading chimeric molecules, with X-Chem leading the design and synthesis of bispecific degrader molecules.

Servier will be responsible for advancing any promising candidates through pre-clinical and clinical development and retains all rights for the commercialization of any products resulting from the collaboration.

X-Chem will receive research payments and is entitled to additional payments upon the achievement of certain success milestones.

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
Biogen shares rise as it pledges to progress Alzheimer’s drug
3 December 2014
Pharmaceutical
More than 100 new drugs in development to treat mental and addictive disorders by US pharma
7 May 2014
Pharmaceutical
Varenicline combined with nicotine patch improves smoking cessation rates
9 July 2014
Pharmaceutical
Targacept trial does not show superiority of TC-1734 over donepezil
15 July 2014


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A US biotech company dedicated to creating oral drugs with an emphasis on indications in virology and immunology.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze