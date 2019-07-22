BRIEF—Servier to collaborate with Lucine on digital therapies

Servier’s electronic health division, WeHealth Digital Medicine, has announced a partnership with Lucine, a firm specializing in digital therapeutics.

The ten-year agreement will see WeHealth help cover development costs, including clinical trials, to develop novel digital therapies. WeHealth will pay royalties to Lucine on future sales.

Lucine chief executive Maryne Cotty-Eslous said: “DTx are the most promising innovations in delivering personalized care to patients, especially those with chronic disease.”