Saturday 23 November 2024

BRIEF—Servier to collaborate with Lucine on digital therapies

Pharmaceutical
22 July 2019

Servier’s electronic health division, WeHealth Digital Medicine, has announced a partnership with Lucine, a firm specializing in digital therapeutics.

The ten-year agreement will see WeHealth help cover development costs, including clinical trials, to develop novel digital therapies. WeHealth will pay royalties to Lucine on future sales.

Lucine chief executive Maryne Cotty-Eslous said: “DTx are the most promising innovations in delivering personalized care to patients, especially those with chronic disease.”

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
Evotec and Sanofi negotiate 250 million euro strategic collaboration
3 December 2014
Pharmaceutical
Genzyme to cut 100 jobs as part of ongoing Sanofi restructure
12 February 2015
Pharmaceutical
Second ‘French Tech Tour Healthcare Israel’
24 May 2017
Pharmaceutical
Isarna Therapeutics enters into a strategic manufacturing agreement with Sanofi
9 January 2014


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A US biotech company dedicated to creating oral drugs with an emphasis on indications in virology and immunology.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze