BRIEF—Sumitomo extends schizophrenia franchise in Asia

3 September 2019

Japan’s Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma has announced two product launches in September, for the atypical antipsychotics Latuda (lurasidone hydrochloride) and Lonasen (blonanserin).

Latuda will launch in China as a treatment for adults with schizophrenia. Sumitomo is launching Lonasen, a novel transdermal patch also for schizophrenia, in Japan.

Since 2010, Sumitomo has been involved in the joint development of Lonasen with Nitto Denko, a specialist in transdermal patches.

The firm already markets Lonasen in China, and both products are available in the USA and elsewhere.

