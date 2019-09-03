BRIEF—Sumitomo extends schizophrenia franchise in Asia

Japan’s Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma has announced two product launches in September, for the atypical antipsychotics Latuda (lurasidone hydrochloride) and Lonasen (blonanserin).

Latuda will launch in China as a treatment for adults with schizophrenia. Sumitomo is launching Lonasen, a novel transdermal patch also for schizophrenia, in Japan.

Since 2010, Sumitomo has been involved in the joint development of Lonasen with Nitto Denko, a specialist in transdermal patches.

The firm already markets Lonasen in China, and both products are available in the USA and elsewhere.