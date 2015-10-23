Brighton Biotech gets exclusive rights for MERS and SARS vaccines

USA-based Brighton Biotech has acquired from the National School of Tropical Medicine at Baylor College of Medicine the exclusive global license for clinical development and commercialization of vaccines against the deadly infectious diseases Middle East respiratory syndrome (MERS) and severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS).
The vaccines are under development by the Sabin Vaccine Institute and Texas Children's Hospital Center for Vaccine Development - Product Development Partnership (Sabin PDP) together with a consortium of academic partners.
Brighton Biotech will also participate in Baylor's preclinical research and product development program in advancing novel approaches to vaccines with demonstrated efficacy and without immune-enhancement against MERS and SARS. Financial details of the accord were not disclosed.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze