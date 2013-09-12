Bristol-Myers Squibb disappoints with Phase III prostate cancer results

US drug major Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) has released disappointing results from its Phase III trial of Yervoy (ipilimumab) in previously-treated castration-resistant prostate cancer. Despite the negative findings, B-MS’ shares barely moved (+0.13%) to $43.33 by 10am local time on Thursday, having risen 32% so far this year.

The randomized, double-blind clinical trial compared Yervoy to placebo following radiation in patients with advanced metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) who have received prior treatment with docetaxel.

Study details