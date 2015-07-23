Bristol-Myers Squibb raises FY outlook; Q2 results beat estimates on demand for Opdivo

US drug major Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) on Thursday raised its outlook for the full year and posted second-quarter results ahead of estimates.
The company said it now expects full year 2015 profit in the range of $1.70 to $1.80 a share, up from $1.60 to $1.70 forecast earlier.
For the quarter, the drugmaker reported profit excluding exceptional items of $0.53 a share. However, it posted a second-quarter loss of $130 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze