Bristol-Myers Squibb raises FY outlook; Q2 results beat estimates on demand for Opdivo

US drug major Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) on Thursday raised its outlook for the full year and posted second-quarter results ahead of estimates.

The company said it now expects full year 2015 profit in the range of $1.70 to $1.80 a share, up from $1.60 to $1.70 forecast earlier.

For the quarter, the drugmaker reported profit excluding exceptional items of $0.53 a share. However, it posted a second-quarter loss of $130 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.