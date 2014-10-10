BTG settles CroFab patent litigation with Bioclon and RDT

UK specialist health care company BTG (LSE: BTG) says it has settled its US patent infringement complaint against Instituto Bioclon of Mexico and USA-based Rare Disease Therapeutics (RDT) relating to its rattlesnake venom product CroFab (Crotalidae polyvalent immune Fab (ovine).
The news pushed BTG’s shares 1.9% lower to 715 pence in early afternoon trading on Friday. CroFab generated global sales of £62.7 million ($100 million) in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2914.
The case was filed by BTG with the International Trade Commission in October 2013 based on the unlawful and unauthorized importation and sale into the USA of certain crotalid antivenom pharmaceutical compositions that infringe one or more claims of BTG’s US Patent No 8,048,414.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze