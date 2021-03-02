Bureaucracy preventing more active launch of drugs in Russia

Russia is still experiencing a shortage of drugs, despite the state attempts to deal with the problem, which have been taken in recent years, according to recent statements by leading local pharma analysts and some Russian media reports.

According to them, one of the major reasons for the ongoing shortage of drugs is failure of their procurements, which is observed both on federal and regional levels. The shortage is observed in the case of various drugs, including those that can be prescribed for the treatment of some serious diseases, including HIV, hepatitis and some others.

As Ravil Niyazov, a specialist in the development and regulation of drugs at the Russian Scientific Consulting Center, said in an interview with the Russian-language Meduza business paper, in addition to low prices and the existing restrictions on the participation of foreign drugmakers during state tenders in Russia, a number of existing regulatory barriers continue to prevent more active launch of drugs both by domestic and foreign drugmakers in the Russian market.