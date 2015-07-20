C2N-8E12 from AbbVie and C2N Diagnostics granted FDA orphan drug designation

The US Food and Drug Administration has granted orphan drug designation to investigational recombinant humanized anti-tau antibody, C2N-8E12 (ABBV-8E12), from US drugmaker AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) and C2N Diagnostics.
The designation has been given for the treatment of progressive supranuclear palsy (PSP), and the companies have begun a Phase I clinical study of the drug in this indication. C2N-8E12 is a humanized antibody targeting the tau protein found in neurofibrillary tangles in the brain of patients with tauopathies such as PSP and Alzheimer’s disease.
Joel Braunstein, chief executive of C2N Diagnostics, said: "The FDA's orphan drug designation recognizes the lack of treatment options for patients with PSP, a debilitating neurological disease, and is an important milestone in the development of potential therapies.”
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze