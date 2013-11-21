Cadila Pharma to debut novel lung cancer drug Mycidac-C in India

Cadila Pharmaceuticals, one of India’s largest privately-held pharmaceuticals company, has launched for the first time in the world, Mycidac-C, an affordable, unique and innovative drug for the treatment of lung cancer.
Mycidac-C is an innovative research product for the patients suffering from non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). The drug has been approved for launch in India by the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI). It targets Desmocolin-3, a novel target. Mycidac-C, priced at just 40,000 rupees (around $635) for a 10-course injection, about a tenth of the cost of NSCLC drugs made by multinational competitors, according to the company.
Plans launches in SAARC and European markets over next five years
Speaking at the launch, Rajiv Modi, chairman and managing director of Cadila Pharmaceuticals, said: “It has taken us over a decade, a huge investment and a dedicated research and development team to develop this unique drug. We expect it to be available in the Indian market by December 2013. Thereafter, we will introduce it in other regions like SAARC [The South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation] countries and European markets over the next five years.”
