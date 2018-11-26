CAGR growth of over 10% forecast for opioid use disorder market

The opioid use disorder market (OUD) is expected to experience solid growth over the next 10 years, expanding from $1.8 billion in 2017, to $4.8 billion in 2027 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.3%, says analyst.

Data and analytics company GlobalData’s latest report, ‘Opioid Use Disorder (OUD): Opportunity Analysis and Forecasts to 2027’, states that the opioid epidemic in the USA meant the region contributes 88.8% of sales to the global market, and the government is taking several steps to introduce policies which control the crisis. These policies, as well as the launch of four late stage pipeline agents, will be the key drivers of growth in the OUD market.

Maura Musciacco, director of neurology and ophthalmology at GlobalData, said: “Opioid use disorder is a relatively new term described in the new DSM-5 [Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders], it combines aspects of opioid addiction and opioid dependence; it must be noted that it differs from opioid withdrawal syndrome (OWS) – OUD is characterized by dependence on opioids, while OWS is characterized by withdrawal symptoms.”