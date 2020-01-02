CF PharmTech closes $90 million financing round

CF PharmTech, a China-based drug developer aiming to provide quality and affordable respiratory drug products globally, announced it has raised a $90 million Series E investment led by New Alliance Capital.

The funds will be used to accelerate the development of respiratory drugs. In August 2017, the company also raised $65 million in a Series D financing.

CF PharmTech has set up state-of-the-art R&D and manufacturing facilities for inhalation products. The company claims that it has a growing pipeline of over 20 products targeting China and global markets.