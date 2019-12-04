Chiesi to invest 350 million euros in eco-friendly asthma options

Italy’s second-largest drugmaker Chiesi says it is developing an environmentally friendly pMDI inhaler for people with asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

The announcement was made at the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP25), which is taking place in Spain.

The firm has committed to a five-year, 350 million-euro ($388 million) investment plan to bring these new formulations to market, which will reduce the carbon footprint of pMDI inhalers by 90%.