China bans BioKangtai hepatitis B vaccine

Chinese authorities on Friday issued a circular to ban the use of the recombinant hepatitis B vaccine produced by the Shenzhen-based BioKangtai company, reported the state news agency Xinhua.

The circular, jointly issued by the China Food and Drug Administration (CFDA) and the National Health and Family Planning Commission (NHFPC), said that four cases of infants' deaths were reported in Hunan, Guangdong and Sichuan provinces after inoculation using the vaccine.

The CFDA and the NHFPC will carry out further investigation into the cases and inspection over the company, the circular said.