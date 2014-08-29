Colorectal cancer market will remain steady at $7.7 billion by 2023; report

The market for colorectal cancer (CRC) therapies will remain constant, at around $7.7 billion by 2023 in the USA, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the UK and Japan, according to new research from Decision Resources Group.

This forecasts that the biosimilar erosion of Roche/Genentech/Chugai's Avastin (bevacizumab) and Bristol-Myers Squibb/Eli Lilly/Merck KGaA's Erbitux (cetuximab) will be balanced out by the launch of Eli Lilly's Cyramza (ramucirumab), Taiho Pharmaceutical's Lonsurf (trifluridine and tipiracil hydrochloride), Alchemia's HA-irinotecan and Boehringer Ingelheim's Vargatef (nintedanib), as well as increased uptake of Sanofi/Regeneron's Zaltrap (ziv-aflibercept) and Amgen/Takeda's Vectibix (panitumumab).

Other key findings from the Pharmacor report, titled Colorectal Cancer, are: