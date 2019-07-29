Companies answer call to provide amikacin in Switzerland

Privately-held Swiss pharma company Ewopharma and Greek drugmaker Vianex have announced a partnership for the distribution of amikacin in Switzerland, which they say will guarantee the continuous supply of the product.

Ewopharma will be the new market authorization holder for the antibiotic, assuming all responsibilities of the former distributor, namely the US pharma major Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMS).

Amikacin is an aminoglycoside antibiotic used to treat a number of severe bacterial infections. The drug inhibits protein synthesis of sensitive bacteria and is indicated for short-term treatment of severe infections caused by amikacin-sensitive Gram-negative pathogens. It is listed as an essential medicine by the World Health Organization.