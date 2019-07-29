Companies answer call to provide amikacin in Switzerland

Privately-held Swiss pharma company Ewopharma and Greek drugmaker Vianex have announced a partnership for the distribution of amikacin in Switzerland, which they say will guarantee the continuous supply of the product.
Ewopharma will be the new market authorization holder for the antibiotic, assuming all responsibilities of the former distributor, namely the US pharma major Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMS).
Amikacin is an aminoglycoside antibiotic used to treat a number of severe bacterial infections. The drug inhibits protein synthesis of sensitive bacteria and is indicated for short-term treatment of severe infections caused by amikacin-sensitive Gram-negative pathogens. It is listed as an essential medicine by the World Health Organization.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze