Compliance at home and in emerging markets the key challenges to pharma, says study

The UK pharma sector expects one of its biggest challenges to be the risk of incurring fines as they establish in emerging economies, according to research by MindMetre Research and commissioned by life science consultancy firm Maetrics.

The study surveyed more than 50 compliance and quality management professionals from life sciences sectors including pharma, medical device biology and nutrition. Participants came from both large companies and small-to-medium enterprises to determine the industry outlook and examine growth drivers.