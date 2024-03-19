Conduit Pharma names Joanne Holland as CSO

San Diego, USA-headquartered Conduit Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: CDT), a disease agnostic life science company, today announced the appointment of Dr Joanne Holland as chief scientific officer (CSO).

Conduit note that Dr Holland brings over 20 years of experience to the CSO role, having amassed expertise across the entire development spectrum. This includes a deep knowledge base in identifying drugs that can be applied across multiple disease states, combining research and commercial skills to advance drugs to market, and working with premier scientific thought leaders.

She has a specific focus in solid-form technology and its associated intellectual property, having held leadership positions at publicly traded companies in this space, as well as consulting roles for several pharmaceutical companies on all matters relating to solid-form technology. She has successfully shepherded multiple solid-form candidates from discovery stage into the clinic, and is the author of over 50 solid-form intellectual property patents. Dr Holland earned a PhD in chemistry from the University of Leeds, UK, which was sponsored by Pfizer (NYSE: PFE), before starting her career at companies including Millennium Pharmaceuticals and Stylacats Limited.