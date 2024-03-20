Novartis’ Annemarie Hanekamp heads to BioNTech

Germany’s BioNTech (Nasdaq: BNTX) has announced the appointment of Annemarie Hanekamp (pictured, above) as the company’s new chief commercial officer, succeeding Sean Marett.
Ms Hanekamp - a seasoned pharma executive experienced in developing patient-focused commercial strategies for innovative oncology products encompassing sales, marketing and market access - joins from Novartis (NOVN: VX), where she headed global radioligand therapy for the Swiss pharma giant.
"An accomplished leader with a track record of more than a dozen successful product launches"In her new role, Ms Hanekamp will drive and execute BioNTech’s global commercialization strategy, tasked with realizing the firm’s full potential as a vertically integrated biopharmaceutical company.
