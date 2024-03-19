New CCO for radiopharma leader Lantheus

US radiopharmaceuticals-focussed company Lantheus Holdings (Nasdaq: LNTH) has announced the promotion of Amanda Morgan to chief commercial officer (CCO) and her elevation to be a member of the company’s executive team, effective March 25, 2024.

In her role, Ms Morgan will continue to lead the company’s commercial strategy and activities, including sales, marketing, market access, commercial operations, and customer experience. Ms Morgan has served as the company’s senior vice president of commercial since November 2022. She will continue to report to Paul Blanchfield, Lantheus’ president.

“Amanda has led our commercial efforts to grow the PSMA PET imaging market and solidify Pylarify as the agent of choice in an increasingly competitive market,” said Mr Blanchfield, adding: “She has also worked effectively to lead our annual business planning process and ensure we have the focus, talent, and culture to remain the leading radiopharmaceutical-focused company. I am confident in her capacity to guide our commercial activities, ensuring ongoing value generation for patients, customers, and shareholders.”