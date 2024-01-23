Monday 29 September 2025

CEO succession plan announced by Lantheus

Pharmaceutical
23 January 2024
biotech-appt

Shares of US radiopharmaceuticals-focussed Lantheus Holdings (Nasdaq: LNTH) were down 5.4% at $51.88 by late morning today, as it announced the appointment of Brian Markison, current board chairman and industry veteran, to the position of chief executive (CEO), effective as of March 1, 2024.

He will also continue as a member of Lantheus’ board of directors, where he has served for the past 11 years.

Mary Anne Heino, who has successfully led and grown the company for the past nine years, will retire as CEO on March 1, 2024, and assume the role of chairwoman of the board of directors as part of a deliberate CEO succession process.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
Lantheus names new execs to accelerate innovation
16 May 2024
Pharmaceutical
POINT and Lantheus agree licensing deal for novel radiopharmaceuticals
14 November 2022
Generics
Lantheus first to secure US FDA review for generic Lutathera
12 January 2024
Biotechnology
Stefanos Theoharis named OneChain Immunotherapeutics boss
1 February 2024




More ones to watch >




Today's issue

GSK reveals CEO succession plan
Pharmaceutical
GSK reveals CEO succession plan
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Sanofi expands $35 insulin cap to all US patients
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Enhertu bests key Roche rival in major breast cancer trial
29 September 2025
Biotechnology
Leqembi IV maintenance dosing approved in China
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Ipsen presents new data on IPN10200, enabling initiation of Phase III
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Basilea awarded $159M BARDA contract
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Taiho inks exploratory collaboration with Guardant Health
29 September 2025

Company Spotlight

Mineralys Therapeutics


More Features in Pharmaceutical

GSK reveals CEO succession plan
29 September 2025
Sanofi expands $35 insulin cap to all US patients
29 September 2025
Enhertu bests key Roche rival in major breast cancer trial
29 September 2025
Ipsen presents new data on IPN10200, enabling initiation of Phase III
29 September 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze