CEO succession plan announced by Lantheus

Shares of US radiopharmaceuticals-focussed Lantheus Holdings (Nasdaq: LNTH) were down 5.4% at $51.88 by late morning today, as it announced the appointment of Brian Markison, current board chairman and industry veteran, to the position of chief executive (CEO), effective as of March 1, 2024.

He will also continue as a member of Lantheus’ board of directors, where he has served for the past 11 years.

Mary Anne Heino, who has successfully led and grown the company for the past nine years, will retire as CEO on March 1, 2024, and assume the role of chairwoman of the board of directors as part of a deliberate CEO succession process.