Consortium drives African involvement in COVID-19 research

Drugs for Neglected Diseases Initiative (DNDi), a non-profit drug research and development organization, has launched ANTICOV, the largest clinical study in Africa testing multiple early treatment options for COVID-19.
The ANTICOV trial brings together African and global science and public health leaders from 26 institutions and will enrol up to 3,000 participants across 13 countries.
"The ANTICOV consortium is a broad partnership bringing African scientific leaders and global R&D organizations together"Timely action from leaders and communities has helped disprove the worst fears about COVID-19 on the continent and recent announcements on vaccines provide a light at the end of the tunnel. But members of the African medical and scientific community continue to advise caution. With lockdowns ending and borders opening, some countries are now facing a potential second wave. New research is needed to ensure clinicians can provide the best possible care for their patients, says DNDi.
