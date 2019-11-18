Consumer healthcare industry targets antimicrobial resistance

The Association of the European Self-Care Industry (AESGP) has released a position paper on antimicrobial resistance (AMR), arguing that action on the issue should be considered “as urgent as on climate change.”

The AESGP is a trade group which represents the manufacturers of consumer healthcare products.

The group notes that, according to research, “57% of Europeans are not aware that antibiotics are ineffective against viruses and that 44% do not know that antibiotics are not effective against the common cold and flu.”