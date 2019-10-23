Firms to work together on superbugs in China

Californian infectious disease specialist Qpex Biopharma has entered into a multi-product collaboration with Shanghai’s Brii Biosciences.

The firms will work together to develop and commercialize Qpex's portfolio in China of potentially best-in-class therapies to treat a range of multi-drug resistant gram-negative infections.

Brii was launched in 2018 with around $260 million in financial backing. The company aims to accelerate the development and delivery of breakthrough drugs in China.