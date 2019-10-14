China investing heavily in AI to boost pharma sector, says analyst

China is currently the second largest pharmaceutical market in the world and is aiming to be a major innovator as well, as part of its ‘Made in China 2025’ program.

Big data and artificial intelligence (AI) will have significant technological impact across all the aspects of China’s pharmaceutical industry, says data and analytics company GlobalData.

China is heavily investing in AI to help facilitate the growth of its innovative pharmaceutical sector. Recently, GE Healthcare launched Edison AI platform in Shanghai and announced partnerships with five software development companies: Shukun Technology, Yizhun Medical AI, YITU Technology, 12Sigma Technologies and Biomind to help expand AI platforms.