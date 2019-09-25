China ups pricing pressure with roll out of bulk-buy scheme

China is changing the way it buys generic products, seeking to pressure drumakers and drive down prices.
After a pilot last year saw new bulk-buying rules tested in Beijing, Shanghai, and a handful of other Chinese cities, the scheme is now being expanded to include 25 provinces and regions in the country.
Under the new rules, state institutions will group together to buy medicines at a higher volume, and for a lower cost. Successful bidders could enjoy the bulk of the market share for the product in that region, while prices for some products have plunged by more than half.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze