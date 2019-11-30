Saturday 23 November 2024

Biopharma gives up price on 2nd-tier fighting brands in China

Pharmaceutical
30 November 2019
drug_money_li

While the Chinese Ministry of Health will be able to claim victory for securing heavily discounted pricing and then providing widespread access to important medicines in China, biopharma appears to have, by and large, offered up the required massive discounts for relatively mature brands where pricing has been established in most other markets around the world, a client note from analysts at SVB Leering Research relating to Thursday’s announcement by China's National Health Security Administration (NHSA) on the results from the National Reimbursement Drug List (NRDL) negotiations.

The Chinese government has secured heavily discounted access to breakthrough medicines (that are now regarded as part of the standard of care) for many cancers, many inflammatory, infectious and metabolic diseases and even for certain rare disease indications.

Level of pricing concessions opaque at this point

So far it is not clear exactly what the prices will be by comparison to the US prices, but compared to the existing list prices in China (which are already 25%-35% below US list prices), the newly-negotiated prices appear to be an additional 45%-85% below existing list prices in China. This puts the new pricing in China for widespread reimbursement at ~20%-35% of the US list prices.

The upside from such discounting for established biopharma brands is still unproven, but established participants in the Chinese market are obviously looking to replace rapidly eroding legacy (off-patent) product revenue with incremental sales of their older still-protected brands, via the NRDL listing and subsequent expanded adoption. However, for many brands with significant commercial market sales, the upside from NRDL listing, compared to private market sale, is still unclear.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Generics
China ups pricing pressure with roll out of bulk-buy scheme
25 September 2019
Biotechnology
China eyes more in-licensing deals
8 April 2019
Generics
BRIEF— Vaccine bioequivalence guidance from China's NMPA
24 December 2019
Generics
China's national generics procurement cuts prices up to 93%
22 January 2020


More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Pharmaceutical

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
22 November 2024
Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
22 November 2024
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze