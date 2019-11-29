Saturday 23 November 2024

Multinational drugmakers make big price cuts to be covered in China list

Pharmaceutical
29 November 2019
china_beijing_big

Multinationals pharmaceutical companies have cut prices significantly for some of the bestselling drugs in China to get covered by China’s newly-updated reimbursement drug list, effective on January 1 ,2020, reports The Pharma Letter’s local correspondent, Wang Fangqing.

According to the Chinese National Healthcare Security Administration (NHSA), the new list covers 2,705 drugs, 64 more than the previous 2017 list. The 2019 list includes 22 cancer treatments, seven rare disease drugs and 14 for chronic diseases like diabetes and rheumatoid arthritis. 70 drugs were new to the list, with an average price cut at 60.7%.

Significant price cuts were seen among cancer drugs. For example, AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) cut the price of Humira (adalimumab) to 1,290 renminbi ($183.7) per unit (40mg/0.4ml), compared to the average retail price around 3,160 renminbi. AstraZeneca’s (LSE: AZN) diabetes drug Farxiga (dapagliflozin) is priced at 4.36 renminbi per tablet (10mg) in the list, down 69% from the retail price 14.3 renminbi.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
Ultibro and Elunate benefit from Chinese reimbursement decisions
28 November 2019
Generics
China ups pricing pressure with roll out of bulk-buy scheme
25 September 2019
Pharmaceutical
News review for the week ending November 29
1 December 2019
Biotechnology
BRIEF—Seneca Biopharma completes new China stem cell facility
3 April 2020


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Pharmaceutical

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
22 November 2024
Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
22 November 2024
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze