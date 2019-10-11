US Congress to debate another bill to rein in drug prices

US trade group the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America (PhRMA) has raised objections to a drug pricing plan outlined by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

The plan, which Ms Pelosi outlined in a press conference in September, would permit the federal government to negotiate the prices hundreds of branded products, including insulin, for Medicare beneficiaries.

In addition, drugmakers would be compelled to either offer the negotiated prices to private insurers or pay a penalty.