India's DoP reviews pricing applications for Cipla and Mylan

Though India's Department of Pharmaceuticals (DoP) rejected Cipla’s (BSE: 500087) review application against the price fixed for its budesonide inhalation formulation, it has directed the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) to extend the price increase on tenofovir, indicated for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B.

In another instance, Mylan Pharmaceuticals' (Nasdaq: MYL) review for NPPA fixing the price of its tenofovir alafenamide fumarate (TAF) was rejected by the DoP.

Cipla contended its formulation for tenofovir alafenamide fumarate (TAF) 25mg tablet cannot be therapeutically equivalent to tenofovir 300mg tablet, and that the ceiling price of tenofovir 300mg tablet was not applicable.