India's DoP reviews pricing applications for Cipla and Mylan

Though India's Department of Pharmaceuticals (DoP) rejected Cipla’s (BSE: 500087) review application against the price fixed for its budesonide inhalation formulation, it has directed the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) to extend the price increase on tenofovir, indicated for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B.
In another instance, Mylan Pharmaceuticals' (Nasdaq: MYL) review for NPPA fixing the price of its tenofovir alafenamide fumarate (TAF) was rejected by the DoP.
Cipla contended its formulation for tenofovir alafenamide fumarate (TAF) 25mg tablet cannot be therapeutically equivalent to tenofovir 300mg tablet, and that the ceiling price of tenofovir 300mg tablet was not applicable.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze