Transparency law reveals drug price increases in California

The first drug pricing report, mandated under the US state of California’s new price transparency law, has been released by the Office of Statewide Health Planning and Development (OSHPD).
The document shows that pharmaceutical firms raised the wholesale cost of their drugs by an average of 25.8% from 2017 through to the first part of 2019.
The prices of some drugs were raised more than others. The cost of a generic liquid version of the selective serotonin reuptake inhibitor (SSRI) drug Prozac (fluoxetine), for example, was increased six-fold in the first quarter of 2019.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze