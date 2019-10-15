Transparency law reveals drug price increases in California

The first drug pricing report, mandated under the US state of California’s new price transparency law, has been released by the Office of Statewide Health Planning and Development (OSHPD).

The document shows that pharmaceutical firms raised the wholesale cost of their drugs by an average of 25.8% from 2017 through to the first part of 2019.

The prices of some drugs were raised more than others. The cost of a generic liquid version of the selective serotonin reuptake inhibitor (SSRI) drug Prozac (fluoxetine), for example, was increased six-fold in the first quarter of 2019.