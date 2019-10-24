Open Pharma calls for more transparency on industry-funded research

Advocacy group Open Pharma is calling for publishers to increase transparency around the relationship between pharmaceutical companies and industry-funded research.

The group says that while pharmaceutical companies fund around half of all biomedical research, much of the data are “locked behind paywalls established by research journals,” with access only being provided to those who pay a fee.

Chris Winchester of Open Pharma said: “Open access will improve research transparency, advance medical science and ensure that the massive amount of research by pharmaceutical companies has the maximum possible impact on patient care. Those are goals we should all be striving for.”