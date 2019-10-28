Saturday 23 November 2024

EFPIA position on clinical trial transparency

Pharmaceutical
28 October 2019
efpia-big-3

The biopharmaceutical industry believes that the disclosure of clinical trial results and appropriate sharing of clinical trial data is in the best interests of patients, clinicians, medical research and the biopharmaceutical industry, according to a website posting by the European Federation of Pharmaceutical Industries and Associations (EFPIA).

While making no mention of a call for more transparency on industry-funded research by advocacy group Open Parma, the EFPIA statement came on the same day.

The EFPIA said the industry is now widely-recognized as leading the way in clinical trial data sharing, adhering to the principles set out in joint  EFPIA-PhRMA Principles for Responsible Clinical Trial Data Sharing including sharing patient level data.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
Open Pharma calls for more transparency on industry-funded research
24 October 2019
Pharmaceutical
EFPIA wants data from national repositories to help tackle drug shortages
23 September 2019
Pharmaceutical
European pharma industry objects to proposed HTA system
2 December 2019
Pharmaceutical
European pharma trade body calls for region-wide cancer plan
18 December 2019


More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Pharmaceutical

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
22 November 2024
Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
22 November 2024
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze