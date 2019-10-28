EFPIA position on clinical trial transparency

The biopharmaceutical industry believes that the disclosure of clinical trial results and appropriate sharing of clinical trial data is in the best interests of patients, clinicians, medical research and the biopharmaceutical industry, according to a website posting by the European Federation of Pharmaceutical Industries and Associations (EFPIA).

While making no mention of a call for more transparency on industry-funded research by advocacy group Open Parma, the EFPIA statement came on the same day.

The EFPIA said the industry is now widely-recognized as leading the way in clinical trial data sharing, adhering to the principles set out in joint EFPIA-PhRMA Principles for Responsible Clinical Trial Data Sharing including sharing patient level data.