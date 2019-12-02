European pharma industry objects to proposed HTA system

The European pharmaceutical industry has signalled its objections over new proposals for European regulations on health technology assessment, arguing that Europe cannot afford an “inefficient system for joint clinical assessments.”

The European Federation of Pharmaceutical Industries and Associations (EFPIA), a Brussels-based trade association representing national pharma trade groups, said it had “strong concerns” about this possible outcome.

The EFPIA said that “Europe needs to speak with a coherent voice on clinical evidence in the best interests of patients and our healthcare systems.”