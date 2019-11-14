Monday 27 January 2025

EFPIA stresses need for patient input in HTA

Pharmaceutical
14 November 2019
efpia-big-3

Following publication this week of the IQVIA report Assessing Person-Centered Therapeutic Innovations, the European Federation of Pharmaceutical Industries and Association (EFPIA) is calling for the inclusion of patient experience and patient preferences in Health Technology Assessment (HTA) evaluation and pricing and reimbursement decisions.

Person-centered therapeutic innovations can have a significant and tangible impact on patients’ quality of life, improve adherence and as a consequence improve outcomes. Yet the report, indicates that many HTA bodies and payers do not consider person-centered therapeutic innovations meaningfully in their evaluation of new treatments.

Jean-Christophe Tellier, EFPIA president said: “We believe that the inclusion of the improvement of patient experience and patient preferences in HTA evaluation and pricing and reimbursement decisions is necessary. Person-centered therapeutic innovations can have a significant and tangible impact on patients’ quality of life, improve adherence and as a consequence improve outcomes.”

