European pharma trade body calls for region-wide cancer plan

The European Federation of Pharmaceutical Industries and Associations (EFPIA), together with cancer patient groups, has called for a new European Cancer Plan to help tackle the burden of the disease.

The proposal, which was put forward at a session of the European Health Forum Gastein, reflects the fact that cancer is set to become the most significant disease burden, according to research by the Institute for Health Economics.

Every year there are an estimated 3 million new people who are diagnosed with cancer, and around 1.4 million deaths as a result of the disease.