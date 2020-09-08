Sunday 24 November 2024

EFPIA supports EMRN 'Strategy to 2025' objectives

Pharmaceutical
8 September 2020
The European Federation of Pharmaceutical Industries and Association (EFPIA) says it welcomes the European medicines regulatory agencies network (EMRN) draft strategy to 2025 (EUNS 2025) and fully supports the establishment of an overarching strategic plan.

The EFPIA views the EUNS 2025 and the related EMA’s Regulatory Science Strategy to 2025 (RSS 2025) as essential to bringing the promising next wave of innovation to patients who live with the burden of unmet medical need.

The all-encompassing nature of EUNS 2025 leads the trade body to believe that there needs to be a prioritization of objectives based on EMRN’s core mission and competencies. As a high-level strategic document, the EUNS 2025 must be supported by a prioritized implementation plan with clear actions and measurable deliverables that are monitored annually with progress shared with stakeholders.

