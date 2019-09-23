EFPIA wants data from national repositories to help tackle drug shortages

The European Federation of Pharmaceutical Industries and Associations (EFPIA) has issued a statement on medicine shortages.

Europe’s trade body for pharma has said that the causes of shortages are multifactorial, including problems in production, global consolidation of manufacturing, unintended impacts of pricing and tendering policies, as well as issues within the supply chain.

The EFPIA is working with the European Medicines Agency and heads of national agencies to ensure the effective implementation of their guidance on detection and notification of shortages, enabling all authorities to receive harmonized information about any potential disruption or interruption of supply at very early stage.